A WALK IN HER SHOES Harriet Tubman Documentary Sets Digital & DVD Release

A Walk in Her Shoes, a new documentary honoring Harriet Tubman, will be released on digital platforms and DVD on January 18.

In a quest to overcome one of the biggest obstacles of her life, personal trainer and author Metra Lundy simulates a walk to freedom by re-tracing the steps of the great American heroine, Harriet Tubman, from Maryland to Canada. In doing so, Metra discovers who she really is, answering a call to live life on purpose.

A Walk in Her Shoes, being released in time to commemorate the bicentennial celebration of Tubman's birth, is a 2020 feature-length documentary that shares one woman's intimate story of personal awakening, discovery, empowerment, and triumph.

The film documents the 695 mile route that Tubman took in the 1880s, as the filmmakers traverse their own emotional journeys and Metra covers 245 miles of on foot, as Tubman did numerous times, freeing herself and countless others from enslavement. Along the way, the filmmakers interview UNDERGROUND RAILROAD historians, social workers, and community leaders, bringing the scope of Harriet Tubman's epic journeys into a poignant and unprecedented present-day context.

Watch the trailer for the documentary here: