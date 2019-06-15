'A Twist Of The Classics' and 'Aerial Feats, Laser Dance, and Terry Fator' Are Up Next on THE BIG STAGE On The CW Network

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week three of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network with an original 30-minute episode followed by an Encore 30-minte episode on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. This week's episodes feature Hip-Hop dancers, a singer, comedians, spinning parasols, aerialists, A Laser Lady, a ventriloquist and a juggler. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.



This week's episodes will include:

"THE BIG STAGE" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

"A Twist of the Classics" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: 34th & Phunk (Hip-Hop Dancers from New York, NY); Junru Wang (Pedestal Hand Balancer from Los Angeles, CA); Blake Lewis (Singer Performer from Los Angeles, CA); Ron Pearson (Stand-Up Comedian and Juggler from La Cañada, CA); Lina Liu (Chinese Umbrella Acrobat Spinning Parasols) and Janice Martin (Aerial Acrobat Violinist from Branson, MO). Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. (Episode #104) Original Airdate 6/14/19.



To view performance highlights of the June 21st episode from 9:00 - 9:30 p.m., please visit: https://wbproductions.box.com/s/j80dcgfi28gwc69jja823lxoaof4j7p5



"THE BIG STAGE" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)

"Aerial Feats, Laser Dance, and Terry Fator" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: Omri and Paulina (Aerialists from Portland, OR); Charity and Andres (Charity Anderson and Andres Penate, A Dance Duo from Salt Lake City, UT); Lady Light (Kelly Hamilton, Laser Beam Performer from Las Vegas, NV); Josh Horton (Juggler who does Trick Shots from Malibu, CA); and Terry Fator (Ventriloquist from Las Vegas, NV). (Encore Presentation #102) Original Airdate 6/7/19



Elizabeth Stanton, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with James Maslow, is also currently the host of her own Syndicated television series, Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, a top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide, which can be seen in 90% of the U.S. In the show, Stanton travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, shedding some light on the challenges faced by those who are less fortunate.

Stanton is a celebrity spokesperson for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and for the past five seasons, has served as a worldwide Special Guest Host of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which also features Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

As an actress, Elizabeth Stanton has starred in the Emmy Award-nominated series, This Just In, which she also created and produced. She is also presently starring in the new Syndicated drama, The Agency. Other credits include: serving as spokesperson for print, commercials and radio worldwide for POPSTAR Magazine, and hosting POPSTAR This Week, a daily Syndicated television show.

James Maslow, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with Elizabeth Stanton, is an American singer, actor and songwriter best known as the star of both the top-rated Nickelodeon program BIG TIME RUSH and best-selling music group of the same name. Maslow is currently releasing his solo music in a new single, "Love U Sober" with acclaimed producer TRIFØR after their previous successful collaborations that topped the charts internationally.

Other credits include: Maslow's "All Day" featuring Dominique which premiered on iHeart Radio; his debut solo LP, and "How I Like It," which debuted at #36 on the Billboard Top New Artist chart. In 2018 Maslow was the recipient of Macy's iHeart Radio Rising Star award, allowing him to open at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as at KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City.

Maslow has also been seen on Season 18 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, as well as on the premiere season of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Maslow's acting credits include the films, Wolf Hound, 48 HOURS To Live, Bachelor Lions, It Happened One Valentines, Lifetime's Room For Murder and Seeds of Yesterday, and the SONY Crackle original series Sequestered. On stage Maslow has starred as Dr. John Watson opposite David Arquette in the title role of the international tour of the stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.





