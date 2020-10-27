A SUITABLE BOY Will Make U.S. Premiere on Acorn TV

The highly-anticipated, critically-acclaimed period drama comes to Acorn TV.

AMC Networks' Acorn TV secures the exclusive U.S. and Canada premieres of the highly-anticipated, critically-acclaimed period drama A Suitable Boy, in a deal brokered by Lookout Point (War And Peace, Les Misérables, Gentleman Jack), the award-winning London-based studio who also produced the series, alongside BBC Studios. Acorn TV will premiere the series to audiences in both the U.S. and Canada beginning Monday, December 7, 2020.

Recently the first ever television series to close the Toronto International Film Festival and part of the 'Special Presentations' at the AFI Fest, A Suitable Boy is an epic tale of life and love set in vibrant 1950s India. Based on the classic novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, who is an Executive Producer, the six-part BBC drama is adapted by two-time Emmy(R) winning screenwriter and executive producer Andrew Davies (Pride And Prejudice, War And Peace, House of Cards) and directed by internationally acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated film director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, Salaam Bombay!) in her television series debut. Nair also serves as an executive producer. Starring an incredible all-Indian cast, A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata Mehra as she comes of age in North India in 1951, at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

The six-part drama was shot entirely across stunning locations in India and stars Indian screen legend Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi, Andhadhun) alongside Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak) and rising star Tanya Maniktala in the central role of Lata.

Mira Nair said, "Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love - I am deeply honoured to be THE ONE bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive."

Don Klees, SVP Programming, Acorn TV, noted, "A Suitable Boy is one of the most sought after period dramas in recent years, so Acorn TV is thrilled to partner with BBC Studios to bring Mira Nair's sumptuous, gorgeously-filmed period drama to U.S. audiences. With acclaimed screenwriter Andrew Davies adapting the landmark novel, beautiful locations and an incredible cast, the six-part series is the latest example of the high quality period dramas that Britain has excelled at for decades and U.S. and Canadian audiences are sure to love."

Damian Keogh, Managing Director of Lookout Point said, "Mira, Andrew and Vikram are three of the world's greatest creative minds and they have come together to create something very special. This is a visually rich series full of humanity, which brings to life an India we've never seen before and puts centre stage two young characters embarking on eventful journeys of self-discovery as they come of age. We're thrilled to be partnering with Acorn TV to showcase this beautiful, enduring, relatable story to audiences across North America."

A Suitable Boy follows nineteen-year-old university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala), who seems to have her life already mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother who wants to find her a suitable husband. Torn between romance and responsibility and inspired by rebellious writers and daring new ideas, Lata is determined to decide her own future in a newly independent India, boldly breaking free of its past. Connected to Lata through their siblings' marriage, wayward Maan (Ishaan Khatter) wants every drop of excitement from life. However when he becomes infatuated with the glamorous courtesan Saaeda Bai (Tabu), the consequences could be catastrophic...

Additional executive producers include Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth, who were also the producers of the series; as well as Mona Qureshi and Ayela Butt for the BBC. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.

AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and international television with well over 1 million paid subscribers in the U.S and Canada as well as subscribers worldwide in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week to a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no commercials. In 2020, Acorn TV has featured the Irish period mystery series Dead Still, British dramas Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Gold Digger starring Julia Ormond, highly-rated BBC One drama The Nest, BBC One sitcom The Other One, and New Zealand thriller The Sounds; as well as several returning favorites including Acorn TV's first feature film with Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and award-winning Australian drama Mystery Road, Series 2. Coming up, Acorn TV has the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand premiere of Acorn TV co-commissioned Irish drama The South Westerlies (Monday, Nov. 9). Website: Acorn.TV

View More TV Stories Related Articles