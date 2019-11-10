A PRINCESS STORY Wins Big At Film Festival

A PRINCESS STORY, written by Burt Reynolds' master class student Veronica Viruet Simpson, took home two top prizes at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival. Simpson, who penned the story as a loving tribute to her late father, Abigail Viruet, and Vietnam veteran John Curtis Wells, won both Best Actress and Best Director awards.

A Princess Story is a family drama which pays tribute to Vietnam veterans and focuses on a soldier's final battle with cancer. The film's cast and crew are made up of students from the Burt Reynolds Institute and features memorabilia from cast member Karen Chimato, whose brother, John Wells, made the ultimate sacrifice in 1968. Also in the film are Alan Heyman, Greta Berlin Goldstein and newcomer Angelina Simpson Viruet. The movie was produced by C. Todd Vittum. Assistant Director was Damaris Cruz.

Prior to his passing in 2018, Burt Reynolds enjoyed an early edit screening of the film at his Institute, which he enjoyed immensely and praised heartily.

The festival was organized by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. The purpose of the annual festival is to conduct an event featuring Latino directed, produced and acted films along with other national and international entries. The festival showcases Latino talent in Georgia with the intent to educate and empower the next generation of Latino storytellers.

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance is intent on building awareness of independent films; providing educational opportunities for Georgia Latino filmmakers and creating opportunities for local communities to experience high quality Latino films. The Alliance's mission is to ensure that Latino stories are being told in Hollywood and around the world and to provide a forum which Latino filmmakers can come together to discuss the future of the industry as applies to the next generation of Georgia Latino filmmakers.

For more information on A Princess Story, contact a.Pincess.story.film@gmail.com or @aprincessStory1 on twitter.





