A COWGIRL'S SONG Sets Release Date

Samuel Goldwyn Films has announced the release date for THE FAMILY country-music film A Cowgirl's Song, the fourth installment in the Cowgirls 'N Angels franchise. They have also released the official theatrical poster for the film. A Cowgirl's Song will be in theaters and on digital platforms beginning April 22.

A Cowgirl's Song is a coming-of-age drama that follows an aspiring but adrift teen singer who goes to live with her grandmother, once a COUNTRY MUSIC legend, but has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband five years earlier. Together they overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.

The film was written and directed by Timothy Armstrong (Cowgirls 'N Angels, A Cowgirl's Story) and produced by Starla Christian, Jessica Barondes, and Timothy Armstrong. Executive producers are Ben Feingold and Reagan Elkins. The film features original songs from Maggie McClure and Shane Henry (also known as The Imaginaries).

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that develops, produces and distributes innovative feature films.