9-1-1 Moves to ABC After FOX Cancellation

“9-1-1” will join the 2023-2024 season at its new home on the network.

May. 01, 2023  

ABC announced TODAY that the hit drama "9-1-1" will join the 2023-2024 season at its new home on the network.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, the series will continue to explore the high-pressure experiences of first responders - including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers - who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, '9-1-1' has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "It's a privilege to keep '9-1-1' in THE FAMILY with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

This season, "9-1-1" ranks as Monday's No. 1 entertainment series and ties as the season's No. 1 broadcast drama in Adults 18-49 (1.0/8). Additionally, "9-1-1" ties as the No. 2 entertainment series on the broadcast networks this season in Adults 18-49.*

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

"9-1-1" was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.



