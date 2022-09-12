Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
5-25-77 Starring John Francis Daley Sets Premiere Date

The film will be released in North American theaters on September 23, 2022.

Sep. 12, 2022  

MVD Entertainment Group has acquired worldwide rights to Patrick Read Johnson's (Spaced Invaders, Baby's Day Out) film 5-25-77, it was announced today. John Francis Daley (Game Night) stars in the film alongside Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny), Colleen Camp (Die Hard With a Vengeance), Neil Flynn (Mean Girls), and Justin Mentell (G-Force). MVD will release the film in North American theaters on September 23, 2022, followed by a digital, video on demand, and physical debut on October 11.

5-25-77 is a coming-of-age comedy inspired by the true story of a nerdy, alienated, hopeful filmmaker named Pat Johnson about growing up, falling in love, and becoming the very first fan of the movie that changed everything, Star Wars.

The film's title stems from the 1977 release date of the original Star Wars film, with this year being its 45th anniversary.

"It's a real privilege to be working with such a talented and dedicated filmmaker. Being a huge fan of Patrick's work (especially his film Angus) and knowing that 5-25-77 was his passion project, I was determined to invite him to join the MVD family," said Eric D. Wilkinson, Director of Acquisitions at MVD Entertainment Group. "MVD's slogan is 'serving artists and audiences' and I knew we could give Patrick the help and creative freedom to finally finish his film and I'm confident that audiences are going to love the results."

"On behalf of all of the dedicated, passionate, (and possibly crazy) people who've stayed the course with me, all this time, to bring 5-25-77 to the screen, I'd like to thank MVD, and the particular individuals, in this amazing company, who found something special in our film, that compelled them to go above and beyond, in order to make sure audiences everywhere might get the chance to find something special in it, too!" said Patrick Read Johnson.

Gary Kurtz (Star Wars, American Graffiti), Fred Roos, and Leigh Jones produced, in collaboration with Filmio Original Pictures, marking 5-25-77 as Kurtz's final film before his passing in 2018. The film's soundtrack features an original score composed by David E. Russo (Gotham, Sin City), with additional themes and songs provided by Grammy Award Winner Alan Parsons, The Alan Parsons Project, Queen, Supertramp, 10cc, Ambrosia, Argent, and many more 70's artists.

MVD is working with 101 Films International to manage foreign sales. The deal was negotiated by Patrick Read Johnson and Wayne Alexander, on behalf of 5-25-77, LLC, and by Eric D. Wilkinson on behalf of MVD.

Watch the trailer here:

Regional Awards

