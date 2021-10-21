31st Annual Gotham Awards Nominations Announced

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced TODAY the nominations for the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, singling out 29 feature films, 16 series, and 32 performances for recognition in twelve award categories.

"We congratulate the 2021 Gotham Award nominees and look forward to celebrating together live and in person in a few weeks. This year, as previously noted, we are proud to introduce gender neutral categories for our acting awards as we continue to execute upon our mission to champion inclusivity and celebrate the boldest storytellers in the world" said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham.

In addition to making all performance categories gender neutral, those categories have been restructured into Outstanding Leading and Supporting Performance categories for feature films (joining the already existing Breakthrough Performer category) and the addition of an Outstanding Performance category for series. A new category for nonfiction series has also been added.

As the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors. The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention.

Nominees are selected by committees of film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and others directly involved in making films will determine the final Gotham Award recipients. The Gotham Awards ceremony will take place live and in person on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Best Feature

The Green Knight

David Lowery, director; Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, producers (A24)

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal, director; Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman, producers (Netflix)

Passing

Rebecca Hall, director; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall, producers (Netflix)

Pig

Michael Sarnoski, director; Nicolas Cage, Steve Tisch, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Roth, Joseph Restiano, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, Vanessa Block, producers (NEON)

Test Pattern

Shatara Michelle Ford, director; Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, director; Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon, producers (MTV Documentary Films)

Faya Dayi

Jessica Beshir, director and producer (Janus Films)

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director; Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, producers (NEON)

President

Camilla Nielsson, director; Signe Byrge Sørensen, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Greenwich Entertainment)

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, director; Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, producers (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Best International Feature

Azor

Andreas Fontana, director; Eugenia Mumenthaler, David Epiney, producers (MUBI)

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director; Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer (Sideshow and Janus Films)

The Souvenir Part II

Joanna Hogg, director; Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Low, Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller, producers (A24)

Titane

Julia Ducournau, director; Jean-Christophe Reymond, producer (NEON)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

Alexandre Koberidze, director; Mariam Shatberashvili, producers (MUBI)

The Worst Person In The World

Joachim Trier, director; Thomas Robsham, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, producers (NEON)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Edson Oda for Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall for Passing (Netflix)

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader (Focus Features)

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman (Utopia Distribution)

The Green Knight, David Lowery (A24)

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Netflix)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (Netflix)

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch (A24)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Frankie Faison in THE KILLING of Kenneth Chamberlain (Gravitas Ventures)

Michael Greyeyes in WILD Indian (Vertical Entertainment)

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter (Focus Features)

Taylour Paige in Zola (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix in C'mon C'mon (A24)

Simon Rex in Red Rocket (A24)

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders (Entertainment Squad)

Tessa Thompson in Passing (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass (Bleecker Street)

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Colman Domingo in Zola (A24)

Gaby Hoffmann in C'mon C'mon (A24)

Troy Kotsur in CODA (Apple)

Marlee Matlin in CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga in Passing (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA (Apple)

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons (Shout! Studios)

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket (A24)

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta (Utopia Distribution)

Breakthrough Series - Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird, Ethan Hawke, Mark Richard, creators; James McBride, Brian Taylor, Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke, Jason Blum, Albert Hughes, Mark Richard, Marshall Persinger, David Schiff, executive producers (Showtime)

It's A Sin, Russell T Davies, creator; Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler, executive producers (HBO Max)

Small Axe, Steve McQueen, creator; Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Squid Game, Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyu, executive producers (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, creators; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Jacqueline Hoyt, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

The White Lotus, Mike White, creator; Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall, executive producers (HBO Max/HBO)

Breakthrough Series - Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting, Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, creators; Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann, executive producers (STARZ)

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, creators; Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, executive producers (HBO Max/HBO)

Reservation Dogs, Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, creators; Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo, Garrett Basch, executive producers (FX)

Run the World, Leigh Davenport, creator; Yvette Lee Bowser, Leigh Davenport, Nastaran Dibai, executive producers (STARZ)

We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor, creator, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, executive producers (Peacock)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real, Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder, executive producers (National Geographic)

Exterminate All the Brutes, Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

How To with John Wilson, John Wilson, creator; Nathan Fielder, John Wilson, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Philly D.A., Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar, creators; Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin, executive producers (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

Pride, Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina, Stacy Scripter, Alex Stapleton (FX)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO Max/HBO)

Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Ethan Hawke in THE GOOD LORD BIRD (Showtime)

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game (Netflix)

Thuso Mbedu in The UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (Amazon Studios)

Jean Smart in Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Omar Sy in Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

The Gotham Awards, one of the leading honors for independent film and television, provides early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series. Selected by distinguished juries and presented in New York City, the home of independent film, the Gotham Awards are the first honors of the film awards season. This public showcase honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that The Gotham Film & Media Institute does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition.