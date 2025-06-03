20th Century Studios’ THE AMATEUR Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

The movie will be available starting June 10 via digital platforms and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 8.
20th Century Studios’ The Amateur will make its debut on digital platforms on June 20, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 8.
Fans of smart, high-stakes action thrillers will be drawn into the gripping journey of CIA codebreaker Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), who channels his intellect into a RELENTLESS PURSUIT of justice after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Under the tactical guidance of seasoned CIA operative Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), Heller evolves from analyst to avenger in a riveting story of love, loss, and retribution.
Audiences can uncover additional intel through bonus features that shed new light on Heller’s world including deleted scenes that explore his relationship with wife Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan) and reveal more about his enigmatic informer, Inquiline (Caitríona Balfe). Behind-the-scenes featurettes dive into the film’s striking visual effects, cinematography, and score, with special focus on the gravity-defying sky pool sequence and a global look at Heller’s high-stakes pursuit across international borders. Take a look at the full breakdown below.
