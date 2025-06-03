20th Century Studios’ THE AMATEUR Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



20th Century Studios’ The Amateur will make its debut on digital platforms on June 20, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 8.

Fans of smart, high-stakes action thrillers will be drawn into the gripping journey of CIA codebreaker Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), who channels his intellect into a RELENTLESS PURSUIT of justice after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Under the tactical guidance of seasoned CIA operative Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), Heller evolves from analyst to avenger in a riveting story of love, loss, and retribution.

Audiences can uncover additional intel through bonus features that shed new light on Heller’s world including deleted scenes that explore his relationship with wife Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan) and reveal more about his enigmatic informer, Inquiline (Caitríona Balfe). Behind-the-scenes featurettes dive into the film’s striking visual effects, cinematography, and score, with special focus on the gravity-defying sky pool sequence and a global look at Heller’s high-stakes pursuit across international borders. Take a look at the full breakdown below.

Bonus Features

The Team – Join the cast and crew as they reflect on what drew them to this bold project. Rami Malek shares his dual experience as both actor and producer. Director James Hawes and others discuss how the script blends emotional depth and high-stakes action.

The World – Explore how the film’s production combined real-world locations with intricate set designs to create a visually stunning and immersive world, from the shadowy halls of CIA headquarters to the bustling streets of Europe.

The Pool – Go behind the scenes as the talented creative team uncovers how Charlie’s ingenious plan involving the sky pool was conceived, planned and executed, blending practical effects and cutting-edge technology to deliver a show-stopping moment.

The Score – Listen in as the composer and director talk about the challenges of creating the score’s various themes — and using unusual instruments and techniques — to bring emotion and drama to this unique thriller.

Deleted Scenes: Sarah Wonders How Charlie Can Trust His CIA Bosses Henderson Blasts Heller for Failing a Training Exercise Heller Tracks Gretchen Through Paris A Third Assassin Chases Heller Through the Hotel Basement Heller Asks Inquiline Some Personal Questions



Watch a trailer for the film below.

