12 MIGHTY ORPHANS Adds Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen

Deadline reports that veteran actors Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen will star alongside Luke Wilson in "12 Mighty Orphans."

Wilson plays Texas football coach Rusty Russell in the pic, which is based on the book by Jim Dent.

At an orphanage perched atop a hill overlooking Fort Worth, Russell turned a scrawny band of 12 underdog castoff orphans into a team of fierce warriors that left their opponents bewildered and battered. In spite of being outweighed by at least thirty pounds per man, the youngsters become one of the toughest football team in Texas. They began with nothing―not even a football―yet Russell's innovative offense helps lead the orphans to the state playoffs. At a time when America desperately needs fresh hope and big dreams, the Orphans prove that heart can triumph over great obstacles.

Sheen, best known for playing the president on "The West Wing," plays Doc Hall - a country DOCTOR WHO has served the orphans for 30 plus years without ever taking a paycheck and who was responsible for bringing Russell to the orphanage and becomes his assistant football coach.

Duvall, known for "Apocalypse Now" and "The Godfather," plays Mason Hawk - a wise free mason and an orphan to boot, who instills wisdom in the Mighty Mites as to what being an orphan truly means.

Read the original story on Deadline.





