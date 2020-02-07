Bill Clinton and George W. Bush to Headline First HISTORYTalks Event

A+E Networks® today unveiled additional details of HISTORYTalks™, a traveling speaker series of live events that will explore newsworthy topics and historical milestones through conversations with global leaders, trailblazers, historians, authors and filmmakers. The series' first event will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York. Details of the event can be found at www.history-talks.com.

HISTORYTalks™ inaugural event, "Leadership & Legacy," will feature an exclusive session with President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush in conversation with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

In addition to the featured conversation with Presidents Clinton and Bush, guests will hear from "Women Changing the Conversation," including Billie Jean King, sports icon and social justice pioneer; Padma Lakshmi, television host/executive producer, NY Times best-selling author, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and ACLU spokesperson; and Gloria Steinem, writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer. Moderated by investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, the discussion will highlight the ways women from all backgrounds have catalyzed conversation and forged the course of recent history in sports, popular culture and beyond.

In "A Check on Power: The Presidency and the Media," guests will hear Nancy Gibbs, former Editor in Chief of TIME, director of the Shorenstein Center and the visiting Edward R. Murrow professor at Harvard Kennedy School; and Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," in conversation with Dan Abrams, entrepreneur and television presenter, about the ever- evolving power dynamic between the press and the presidency.

Walter Isaacson, historian and writer, will moderate a discussion on "The Alchemy of Leadership" with General Stanley McChrystal (ret.), former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, former leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and founder of the McChrystal Group; and Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point and author of critically-acclaimed, award-winning books including NO MAN'S LAND and Soldier's Heart, to unpack whether great leaders are born or made.

In "Capturing the Presidency," Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan and former Director of the White House photo office will detail his life's work through his lens.

Co-founder and CEO of OZY Media Carlos Watson will interview Ta-Nehisi Coates, award-winning author and journalist, in a fireside discussion.

HISTORYTalks™ will continue to invite communities across the country to engage with speakers at future events throughout the year. HISTORYTalks "Leadership & Legacy" is the first in a slate of scheduled events to mark HISTORY's 25th anniversary. Other historians, thought leaders, and trailblazers will join HISTORYTalks throughout the series.

"We are so honored to be joined by President Clinton and President Bush for our inaugural HISTORYTalks event," said Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Networks. "As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of HISTORY, we are fortunate to have two iconic leaders with us to explore our nation's past, the importance of leadership, and the relevance of history in our lives today."

"Exploring our history and the legacy of our leaders is one of vital ways we learn about who we are as a nation, and how we have strived to fulfill our founding ideals over time," said Kearns Goodwin. "I am so proud to join with HISTORY for this special conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton, to inspire people everywhere to learn more about our nation's storied past and the leaders and everyday people who have shaped it."

Kearns Goodwin is also an executive producer of HISTORY's upcoming 3-night miniseries, "Washington," which will chip away at the bronzed and marbled image of America's first President and bring to life the man whose name is known to all, but whose epic story is understood by few. "Washington" premieres over Presidents' Day weekend beginning Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET/PT.

