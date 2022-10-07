Warner Theatre To Screen The Metropolitan Opera Live In HD MEDEA

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season with the company premiere of Cherubini's Medea on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55 pm ET.

Medea will be presented in the Warner Theatre's beautiful Oneglia Auditorium. A complementary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director of The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered one hour before the opera in the Warner Theatre's Atrium.

Following triumphant performances at the Met as some of the repertory's most dramatic heroines, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings Medea for the first time, taking on the tour-de-force role made famous by Maria Callas. Joining Radvanovsky is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's husband, Giasone (Jason the Argonaut); soprano Janai Brugger as the rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Glauce's father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Neris, Medea's confidante.

The production is directed by David McVicar, who also designed the sets, with Carlo Rizzi on the podium. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will host the live transmission.

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts' The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni (in the Oneglia Auditorium) on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held one hour prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.