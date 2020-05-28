Virginia Opera Announces 2020-21 Season

Virginia Opera has announced its upcoming 2020-21 season!

Verdi's powerful and iconic Rigoletto launches season 46, followed by the triumphant return of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance. Our fabulous new "From Screen to Stage" initiative will also continue with Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain - a tale of love and struggle set during the American Civil War - and, we will conclude with Mozart's timeless The Marriage of Figaro.

When you purchase a package, you receive significant savings over single ticket pricing. You also receive a 20% discount on any additional single ticket purchases throughout the season, and, arguably, you also receive the best benefit of all - the ability to exchange tickets for alternate dates or venues.

Rigoletto - Giuseppe Verdi

The relentlessly dark story of a wicked nobleman, a cunning court jester, and a naïve girl caught up in a shadowy world and a curse that haunts them all. A tangled tale of love with the threat of death at every turn, Rigoletto hurtles toward a conclusion that counts redemption its last concern and, ultimately, its lost cause. Verdi's classic explores the underbelly of a bygone underworld where corruption holds little punishment, and innocence no reward.

This production is sung in Italian with English Supertitles

October 2, 4 & 6, 2020, October 9 & 11, 2020, October 17 & 18, 2020

The Pirates of Penzance - Gilbert and Sullivan

A young apprentice pirate with no stomach for a future of piracy is due to be released from his required service on his twenty-first birthday... Trouble is, fate might just intervene with the plan. With his newly found sweetheart, a long-winded but well-intentioned father, and a Pirate King boss with his own merry band of buccaneers, Pirates presents a timeless comedic romp. Hijinks and hilarity don't miss a beat, and love works to win the day.

Sung in English with English Supertitles

November 13, 15, & 17 2020, November 20 & 22, 2020, December 4 & 5, 2020

Cold Mountain - Jennifer Higdon

The desperate tale of a wounded Confederate deserter's struggle to reach his beloved home and wife after the battle of Petersburg, Virginia. Cold Mountain is a tale of how strong the power of love and the longing for peace and home have on us, and a reminder that within every era and place lie the narratives that illuminate our own humanity. Second in the Virginia Opera's multi-year, "From Screen to Stage" initiative and a VO debut, Cold Mountain is based on Charles Frazier's novel and the 2003 movie of the same title starring Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, and Renée Zellweger.

This production is sung in English with English Supertitles

February 5, 7, & 9 2021, February 13 & 14, 2021, February 19 & 21, 2021

The Marriage of Figaro - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart's beloved comic opera The Marriage of Figaro is the kind of mad and frantic bedroom farce of which guilty (and not-so-guilty) pleasures are made. Full of scheming and wooing, flirting and folly, Figaro's joyful and absurd twists pile the truly outrageous on top of the joyfully scandalous to provide what we all wish for - the very happiest of endings. Driven by the music of Mozart at his most spirited in collaboration with his entrusted librettist, Lorenzo Da Ponte, Figaro promises captivating performances that will leave you walking on air.

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

Dates: March 12, 14, & 16 2021, March 20 & 21, 2021, March 26 & 28, 2021

