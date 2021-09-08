Vancouver Opera Announces 2021-2022 Season of Live Performances

Vancouver Opera has announced the return of live performances for the 2021-2022 season. Vancouver Opera will present two days of outdoor performances at the Å¡xÊ·Æ›?"exÉ™n Xwtl'a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) from September 18 and 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by three extraordinary operas at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting in December.

"The entire team at Vancouver Opera is thrilled to be staging these productions this coming season," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Two company premieres and a classic that highlights our amazing orchestra, chorus and celebrated Canadian vocal talent."

The Vancouver Opera 2021-2022 season offers a range of works with an opportunity to integrate contemporary dance and showcase the talented Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Adds Wright, "this season will be one of celebration as we look forward to welcoming live audiences back to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. We are thrilled to bring to our audiences the experience of live opera, where magic happens when you bring live theatre and amazing musicians and artists together. This magic can only be experienced in the shared environment of the theatre. Bravo to everyone who has supported us over the past 18 months of creating our art in the digital sphere and supported arts and culture in our community."

Opening the 2021-2022 season in December is a Vancouver Opera premiere and first collaboration with Ne. Sans Opera and The Dance Centre, Orfeo Ed Euridice by Christoph Willibald Gluck. In February, two performances of Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert by Pietro Mascagni will welcome back Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington to conduct the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The final production of the season is the wildly popular HMS Pinafore, a hilarious journey of forbidden love by Gilbert and Sullivan.

2021-2022 VANCOUVER OPERA SEASON

Orfeo Ed Euridice

by Christoph Willibald Gluck

Co-Production with Ne. Sans Opera and the Dance Centre

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in Italian with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2:00 p.m.

This exquisite opera follows the ancient Greek myth of Orfeo, a divinely gifted musician and poet, who moves the deities of the Underworld with the beauty of his music and poetry to lead his love Euridice back to the world of the living. This timeless story of love is conducted by Leslie Dala and directed and choreographed by Idan Cohen as a celebration of opera and contemporary dance. This production is a Vancouver Opera premiere and marks the first collaboration with Ne. Sans Opera and The Dance Centre. Canadian conductor Leslie Dala, Director and Choreographer Idan Cohen with Mireille Lebel as Orfeo, Krisztina SzabÃ³ as Euridice and Mireille Asselin as Amore. Featuring the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert

by Pietro Mascagni

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in Italian with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, February 12, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 13, 2:00 p.m.

This beloved masterpiece, Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert delivers intense passion, memorable music and incredible arias. This one-act opera, performed live and in concert, welcomes back Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington to conduct the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Featured performers are Othalie Graham as Santuzza, David Pomeroy as Turridu, and Gregory Dahl as Alfio.

HMS Pinafore

by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in English with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8, 2:00 p.m.

Gilbert and Sullivan's comedic tale is a delightful combination of forbidden love across class divides and the shenanigans that take place along the way. Poking fun at social hierarchies and packed with absurd characters, this wildly popular operetta delivers plenty of laughs and memorable music. This joyful production is directed by Brenna Corner and conducted by Rosemary Thomson and features the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

For more information about the 2021-2022 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.