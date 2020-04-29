VIDEOS: Joyce DiDonato Hosts Opera Aria Master Classes For Carnegie Hall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In 2019, renowned mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato created a series of master classes focusing on opera arias.

Carnegie Hall is now uploaded the classes to its YouTube as part of its online programming.

Watch the full playlist of videos below:

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato's performances have been called "a model of singing in which all components of the art form-technique, sound, color, nuance, diction-come together in service to expression and eloquence" by The New York Times. The revered singer presents a series of three public master classes for young opera singers who were chosen from an international pool of applicants. To learn more about Carnegie Hall's Workshops and Master Classes and to apply, visit www.carnegiehall.org/workshops.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You