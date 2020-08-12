Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paisley Opera Thanks NHS Workers With Performance of 'Easter Hymn'

Article Pixel

The song is from 'A Paisley Kiss.'

Aug. 12, 2020  

Paisley Opera has released a video to thank the NHS workers, performing Easter Hymn from 'A Paisley Kiss.'

"As a community Opera company, we wanted to say a huge thank you to the amazing NHS staff and Essential Workers who continue to support us all during these very hard times," the Opera states in the video's description.

Check out the video below!


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You