VIDEO: Paisley Opera Thanks NHS Workers With Performance of 'Easter Hymn'

The song is from 'A Paisley Kiss.'

Paisley Opera has released a video to thank the NHS workers, performing Easter Hymn from 'A Paisley Kiss.'

"As a community Opera company, we wanted to say a huge thank you to the amazing NHS staff and Essential Workers who continue to support us all during these very hard times," the Opera states in the video's description.

Check out the video below!

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You