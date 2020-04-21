VIDEO: Opera Singer Victoria Robertson Performs From Her Front Porch

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The San Diego Tribune has reported on Opera singer Victoria Robertson, who is finding a way to bring beautiful music to others, while continuing to comply by strict social distancing rules.

Watch Victoria perform from her front porch in the video below!

"There were about 30 people last Sunday and at least 100 today, so I'm sure there will be more next week," said Robertson's next door neighbor, Jo McClenny.

Read the full story HERE.





