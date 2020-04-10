VIDEO: Opera Singer Kathryn Domyan Entertains Neighbors with Daily Driveway Concerts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Each day at 5 PM, Pennsylvania-based opera singer Kathryn Domyan is keeping her voice in shape by keeping her neighbors entertained. Every evening, Domyan takes to her driveway to perform for her neighborhood.

It all began when neighbors left their homes to hear Domyan singing from her bedroom window. A few days later, Domyan stood in her driveway and conducted her first street performance.

Her daily performances of great arias by Verdi, Donizetti, and more have given way to performances of musical theatre fare, including a performance of "Part of Your World" for a young Disney fan.

Domyan, who sings soprano for four prominent opera companies, was inspired by the 'Suddenly opera!' program of impromptu opera performances launched by Sarasota Opera.

Read the full story at The Morning Call.

Check out some of her great work here!





