VIDEO: Oksana Lyniv Discusses Conducting The Royal Opera's TOSCA

This past month, the Royal Opera House broadcast Puccini's Tosca, live to over 750 cinemas across the globe. Featuring designs by Paul Brown, and a stellar cast of world-renowned singers, Jonathan Kent's taut and intense production thrills from the demonic chords with which it begins, right through to the violent twist of its shock ending.

The cast included Elena Stikhina as Floria Tosca, Bryan Hymel as Mario Cavaradossi, Alexey Markov as Baron Scarpia, Hubert Francis as Spoletta and Yuriy Yurchuk as Cesare Angelotti. Encore screenings will run from Wednesday 19 January 2022.

Watch Oksana Lyniv discuss the role of the conductor and the musical elements for The Royal Opera's Tosca below!