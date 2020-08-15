VIDEO: Kenosha Opera Festival Debuts Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen launched the opera last fall.

The Kenosha Opera Festival is debuting online, U.S. News reports.

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen launched the opera last fall, and made plans for an inaugural gala concert before the pandemic hit. Instead, the first event was streamed online on August 9.

"We held out for a long time before canceling," Bingen said. "It was a hard decision to make."

"The tipping point for us," Huff added, "was when the Fourth of July fireworks were canceled in Kenosha. We knew we couldn't have a big gathering."

The pair plan to hold an in-person inaugural concert in 2021.

"This is not a one-time thing," Bingen said. "We want to be here for a long time."

Watch the concert below and read more on U.S. News.

