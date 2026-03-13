TIED To Play Off-Off-Broadway Run At Alpha Omega Studio Theater

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Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present TIED, a one-man play written by Crystal Rae and performed by Jason Carmichael, as part of its “Sharing The Stage” series at Alpha Omega Studio Theater in New York City. The production will run March 6 through March 22 at the theater’s East Village space at 70 East 4th Street.

In the play, Carmichael portrays Daniel, the father of one of the four girls killed in the September 16, 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Rather than focusing on the bombing itself, the play examines the emotional aftermath as Daniel reflects on his life before and after the tragedy. The character recounts memories of his youth, family life, faith, and cultural heritage while navigating the grief and trauma left by the attack.

“...a work of genius. Jason Carmichael is astonishing — he breaks your heart,” wrote Houston Press following the play’s premiere.

Carmichael received the Houston Press Best Actor award for his performance in the role. He earned a BFA in Theatre from Howard University and has appeared in productions including Paradise Blue, Front Porch Society, Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fetch Clay/Make Man, The Meeting, Water by the Spoonful, Black Superhero Magic Mama, and Twelfth Night. His film credits include the upcoming feature I Voted.

Playwright Crystal Rae is a Chicago-born, Houston-based actress and writer whose work has been presented by companies including Brave Little Company, Main Street Theater, and Dirt Dog Theatre Co. Her play Tied received Houston Press’s award for Best New Play following its Houston premiere.

Performance Information

TIED will run March 6 through March 22 at Alpha Omega Studio Theater, located at 70 East 4th Street in New York City.

Performances take place Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30.