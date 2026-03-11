Lawrence Opera Theatre Reveals Audition Extension And 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lawrence Opera Theatre has extended auditions for its upcoming 2026 season. Video submissions will now be accepted through March 18, 2026.

Performers interested in auditioning may view additional details and submit materials online at https://www.yaptracker.com/applications/lawrence-opera-theatre-2026

LOT's 2026 season, themed "Basic Witches," features a mix of opera, musical theatre, and new works presented throughout the month of August.

A centerpiece of the season is Robert Ward's The Crucible at Theatre Lawrence. Based on The Crucible by Arthur Miller, Robert Ward's powerful American opera explores hysteria, morality, and the devastating consequences of fear in a divided community. With its dramatic and gripping story, The Crucible remains one of the most compelling works in the American operatic repertoire.

The season also features a debut production of Brewed Ambition, a new comic musical by Michael Turnblom and B.K. Wells. Set in a struggling corporate coffee shop, the story follows Deuce, an overlooked busboy whose sudden rise to authority leads to increasingly chaotic - and deadly - consequences. Blending satire, supernatural elements, and comedy, the show explores the intoxicating nature of ambition and the cost of power. Brewed Ambition is presented fully-staged as part of LOT's concert programs Songs for a Haunted Stage and Phantom Follies, which combine opera and musical theatre favorites. For those interested in auditioning for Brewed Ambition ONLY, please submit two contrasting musical theatre pieces and a short monologue.

Additional programming includes Echoes of the Macabre, an evening of micro-operas exploring darker corners of human nature at Maceli's. LOT also presents its annual Tunes & Brews concert at 23rd Street Brewery, a relaxed event where audiences can enjoy performances from LOT artists across a wide range of musical styles.

Rehearsals begin July 27, 2026, with performances taking place throughout early and mid-August. Auditions for the season are open to singers and performers of all experience levels, including students, community artists, and professionals.