VIDEO: Heartbeat Opera Shares Music Video for 'Make Our Garden Grow' from CANDIDE

In the midst of this painful and confusing time, Heartbeat Opera has made something beautiful for the world and for its family of artists-a testament to how music can bring people together and spark joy. The Heartbeat family thought immediately of "Make Our Garden Grow," the stirring finale of Bernstein's CANDIDE, which was also the song Heartbeat chose to conclude its 2019 Drag Extravaganza HOT MAMA (see below for info on the free streaming of HOT MAMA). The song is about making "sense of life." Richard Wilbur's timeless lyrics are:



"We're neither pure, nor wise, nor good;

We'll do the best we know.

We'll build our house, and chop our wood,

And make our garden grow."



More than 30 Heartbeat alumni-singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and a gardener-participated in this virtual performance.



"Making this video has been a wonderful way to reconnect with friends, and sharing it has been our modest way of responding to this crisis with love and resilience. We hope you enjoy watching it, and we hope you'll share it with your loved ones far and wide," says the Heartbeat team.





