VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of Three Divas Live in Concert Streaming Live From Versailles 5/22

Wagnerians in Concert features sopranos Christine Goerke and Elza van den Heever, tenor Andreas Schager, and baritone Michael Volle, live from the Hessisches Staatstheater, in Wiesbaden, Germany, on May 8. Three Divas showcases sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Nadine Sierra and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, live from the Opéra Royal-Château de Versailles, in France, on May 22. Both concerts will be streamed live on the Met's website at 1pm EST/7pm CET, and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

Wagnerians in Concert, with piano accompaniment by Craig Terry, will include arias and duets from Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer, Lohengrin, Parsifal, Das Rheingold, Tannhäuser, and Die Walküre, as well as songs by Richard Strauss. Also on the program is Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder and the final scene from Strauss's Die Frau ohne Schatten, with both selections featuring all four artists. The complete program is below. The Hessisches Staatstheater, built in Baroque revival style in 1894, offers opera, ballet, theater and other performances; the Met's concert will be performed in the theater's striking grand foyer.

The Three Divas concert is presented in association with the Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, whose glorious 250-year-old theater, inaugurated for Marie Antoinette's royal wedding, will be the venue for the performance. The complete program will be announced shortly.

Soprano Angel Blue has withdrawn from her previously announced recital for personal reasons; ticket holders for that performance will automatically be moved into the May 8 concert.

The Met Stars Live in Concert series features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. Concerts already presented include Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria; Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C.; Aleksandra Kurzak and Roberto Alagna in Èze, France; Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway; Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany; Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy; Bryn Terfel in Wales; Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena, and Matthew Polenzani in a New Year's Eve concert in Augsburg, Germany; Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała in Wuppertal, Germany; Anna Netrebko in Vienna, Austria; and Sonya Yoncheva in Bad Schussenried, Germany.

The concerts are shot with multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where hosts Anthony Roth Costanzo (May 8), and Christine Goerke (May 22) are situated. Gary Halvorson, the award-winning director of the Met's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).