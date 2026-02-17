David C. Ferguson To Be Named General Director Emeritus At Close Of Canadian Opera Company 2025/2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Canadian Opera Company has announced that David C. Ferguson will be conferred the title of General Director Emeritus at the conclusion of his current term as General Director, a prestigious reflection of decades of service to the COC.

“We are delighted to honour David's lasting impact on the Canadian Opera Company through his exceptional contributions to its artistic and institutional legacy,” says COC Board Chair Marcia Lewis Brown. “Not only has he far exceeded our expectations during his tenure as General Director, over the past 30 years he has been a part of so many pivotal moments for the company–including the capital campaign for the construction of the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. I cannot think of a more fitting way to honour one of Canadian opera's most dedicated ambassadors.”

Ferguson stepped into the role of General Director in June 2024 at the request of the COC Board, providing critical stability and strategic leadership during a demanding transitional period. Over the course of his term, he has guided the organization through complex operational and economic challenges, led important strategic planning work, and helped position the COC strongly for its next chapter ahead.

In addition to his executive leadership as General Director, Ferguson has been deeply connected to the COC for more than three decades, serving as both President and Chair of the Board of Directors. His long-standing commitment reflects a profound dedication to the company's mission and to the advancement of opera in Canada, and his passion for the arts and deep understanding of the COC's values have been hallmarks of his service.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Canadian Opera Company in so many capacities over the years—my time as General Director has certainly led to some of the proudest, most deeply satisfying moments of my entire career,” says Ferguson. “This organization, our artists, our team, and this community will always remain a significant part of my life and I am proud of what we've accomplished together. I'm deeply honoured by this recognition and look forward with great anticipation for what lies ahead for the COC.”

To be named General Director Emeritus is a most distinguished honour; the only other leader in COC history to have been awarded the title was Herman Geiger-Torel, co-founder of the Canadian Opera Company and General Director from 1959-1976.

Ferguson is a widely respected leader across sectors, holding decades of experience in accounting and finance, including senior leadership roles at BMO Capital Markets and a distinguished career in public accounting.