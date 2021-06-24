VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at LA Opera's Signature Recitals

Get a sneak peek at three of our Signature Recitals featuring Russell Thomas, Susan Graham and J'Nai Bridges. Hurry, you must purchase access by June 30th and watch by July 1st.

The series includes recitals with tenor Russell Thomas (LA Opera's phenomenal Artist in Residence) partnering with pianist Kyung-Mi Kim for a mesmerizing traversal of Schumann's Dichterliebe (Poet's Love), one of the towering masterpieces of the Romantic-era song repertoire, unforgettable performances from mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, soprano Christine Goerke, soprano Julia Bullock and mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges-a breathtaking showcase of vocal magic.