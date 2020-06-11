VIDEO: Berlin's Deutsche Oper Performs in the Parking Garage For Socially-Distanced Audience
Due to the pandemic, many performing arts organizations are unable to perform indoors at this time. Despite this, Berlin's Deutsche Oper has gotten creative, moving its performances outside, in the opera's parking garage.
Audience members are spaced three chair apart to follow social distancing regulations.
WTOL11 reported on the story, which included clips from the performance and more. Watch the video below!
