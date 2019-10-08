University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents GIANNI SCHICCHI and SUOR ANGELICA, featuring music by Giacomo Puccini and librettos by Giovacchino Forzano.

Celebrate an evening of Puccini with two one-act operas!

In the tragic melodrama Suor Angelica, Sister Angelica has been shut away in a convent for 7 years as punishment for a youthful indiscretion. Her aristocratic aunt comes to visit her with soul shattering news.

In the hilarious farce Gianni Schicchi, the shady businessman Gianni Schicchi has been called in reluctantly by the Donati family to help falsify a will. He complies, but not with the results they are hoping for.

The shows take place on October 11 & 12, 7:30 p.m. and October 13, 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 859-257-4929 or visit scfatickets.com.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You