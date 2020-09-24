Tyshawn Sorey, Courtney Bryan, Angélica Negrón, and Caroline Shaw Will Premiere New Digital Works

The first premiere is slated for January 2021.

With the forthcoming launch of the Opera Philadelphia Channel, a global streaming platform where artists can perform and explore, the company has commissioned four of today's most dynamic composers to create and premiere new works to be streamed on the channel.

The first premiere, slated for January 2021, will be composed by Opera Philadelphia Composer in Residence Tyshawn Sorey, the Newark-born multi-instrumentalist and composer celebrated for his incomparable virtuosity, effortless mastery and memorization of highly complex scores, and an extraordinary ability to blend composition and improvisation in his work. Subsequent premieres will be composed by Courtney Bryan, "a pianist and composer of panoramic interests" (New York Times), whose music is in conversation with various musical genres, including jazz and other types of experimental music, as well as traditional gospel, spirituals, and hymns; Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón, who writes music for accordions, robotic instruments, toys, and electronics as well as for chamber ensembles, orchestras, and choir; and Caroline Shaw, a New York-based musician-vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer-who performs in solo and collaborative projects. She was the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for Partita for 8 Voices, written for the Grammy-winning Roomful of Teeth, of which she is a member.

