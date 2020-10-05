The Music Center at Strathmore Enters Labor Dispute After Laying Off Ticketing Staff

The decision of the layoffs has allegedly violated a tentative agreement made in April.

The Music Center at Strathmore has entered a labor dispute after The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has unfair labor practices when the former laid off all part-time ticket sellers and half of their full-time sellers, OperaWire reports.

"We are very disturbed by the wrong-headed and short-sighted policies Strathmore's new management has introduced," International President of the IATSE Matthew D. Loeb said in a press release. "To my knowledge, Strathmore was the only unionized venue in the area to strip workers of their health care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now they want to unfairly and illegally fire staff."

Loeb went on to say, "We will not let this stand. Strathmore can and should do better. We expect better behavior and so does the Montgomery County community."

