The Grand 1894 Opera House presents THE CHOIR OF MAN: DIRECT FROM LONDON for one incredible virtual performance on Saturday, December 19.

This will be the first performance The Grand has presented since closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those patrons who enjoyed THE CHOIR OF MAN at The Grand on their initial tour to the United States, this will be your opportunity to be part of a LIVE streaming performance, created especially for The Grand's fans and friends on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30p.m.

"We know that performances at The Grand are very important to everyone as a way to experience the wonder of live theatre in an intimate setting and we are working diligently to keep the arts alive in new and unique ways," noted Maureen Patton, Executive Director for The Grand 1894 Opera House. "We look forward to keeping our patrons and community updated about our plans to safely re-open in the new year when we can welcome everyone back "home"."

The performance will be live, masterfully produced with hi-definition cameras, featuring five or more guys from The Choir of Man family and streamed from The Hercules Pillars in London's West End. Each guy will sing and dance to some of their favorite songs - some from the touring show - some new ones and some special holiday music to bring you cheer! The guys will also chat a bit about what they've been doing since COVID-19 struck and share stories about their favorite memories from their U.S. tours and their time at The Grand in Galveston.

The Choir of Man: Direct from London will be available for viewing through a third-party streaming platform (SHOWTIX4U). Tickets are available now for $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream (patrons choosing to stream with more than one person). For ticketing information, please call The Grand's box office 409.765.1894 or visit The Grand's website at www.thegrand.com. Each ticket buyer will receive a personal access code email from the box office with instructions on how to easily enjoy the concert through SHOWTIX4U.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District and recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.