The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE

The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island has been a mainstay of Long Island's musical and theatrical communities since 1954.

Oct. 27, 2023

The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island will be holding auditions for principal roles for its production of “Iolanthe” on Tuesday, November 14th, from 7:30-10PM.  Auditions will be held at East Meadow United Methodist Church, 470 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554. 

The all-volunteer company is looking to cast all roles in this production from these auditions.  Auditioners will be asked to sing one verse and chorus of an English Language song of their choosing, as well as to read a short passage of dialogue (not from 'Iolanthe') chosen by the committee.

Audition Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14th
  • Time: 7:30 to 10:00PM (Auditioners are expected to attend the full session)
  • Location: East Meadow United Methodist Church 470 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow, NY 11554
  • Audition Material:  English Language Song of the candidate's choosing (one verse and chorus only, please bring sheet music).  A short passage of dialogue (not from 'Iolanthe') chosen by the committee

The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island has been a mainstay of Long Island's musical and theatrical communities since 1954.  It presents one full production each year, with performances throughout Long Island between mid-April and early July, including both smaller scale productions and shows with full chorus and orchestra.  An all-volunteer company, the company has won over audiences for generations with its enthusiasm, musical excellence and high production standards.  Among this season's performance venues will be the Madison Theatre at Molloy University, the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington and the Star Playhouse in Commack.



