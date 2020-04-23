Teen Opera Singer Achieves His Goal of Singing on All Seven Continents

The Beach Reported has reported on Manhattan Beach teen opera singer John Huebner, who achieved his goal of singing on all seven continents!

In June 2019, teen opera singer John Huebner set off with his family with the goal of performing on all seven continents. As COVID-19 began to spread around the world, achieving it was nearly out of his grasp.

Huebner's last concert was scheduled in Zambia, Southern Africa in June, but they had to cancel the last three months of their trip. In order to achieve his goal despite his gig being cancelled, Heubner did an impromptu performance in a restaurant!

"These last nine months have been a whirlwind for me," said Huebner, who will be a senior at Ambassador High School in Torrance in the fall. "It feels amazing to have achieved this goal. At first, I wasn't sure if it would be possible, but now I know anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

