St. Petersburg Opera to Begin the New Year with RIGOLETTO

St. Pete Opera begins the New Year with three performances of Giuseppe Verdi's timeless tragedy Rigoletto, Jan. 24-28 at the Palladium Theater.

Rigoletto tells the story of the lecherous Duke of Mantua (tenor Benjamin Werley), who will go to great lengths - not all of them honorable - to seduce women.

The hunchbacked court jester Rigoletto (baritone Christopher Holmes) often aids and abets his nefarious master by verbally abusing and ridiculing members of the court who cross or question the Duke.

Complications arise when Gilda, the beautiful, innocent daughter Rigoletto has raised in secret, falls under the Duke's licentious spell. Gilda is played by coloratura soprano Holly Flack.

The fully-staged opera will be performed in the original Italian, with English translations projected above the stage. Mark Sforzini will conduct the orchestra.

First performed in 1851, Verdi's masterpiece includes the beloved aria "Caro nome" (sung by Gilda), the Duke's crowing "La donna è mobile," and the inspiring quartet "Bella figlia dell'amore," with Rigoletto, Gilda, the Duke and the lusty barmaid Maddalena (mezzo-soprano Sarah Nordin).

Sponsored by Claudia McCorkle, Rigoletto is presented as part of St. Petersburg Opera Company's 14th season, The Things We Do For Love.

Tickets for Rigoletto are available here, or by calling the St. Pete Opera box office at (727) 823-2040. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Valet parking is available for all performances.





