Springer Opera House To Unveil 2025-26 Season At Gala Celebration

The Springer Opera House will make history again with its 155th Season Announcement Gala. This exclusive, invite-only event will take place on March 27 at 7 PM, with doors opening at 6 PM for a night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances.

Attendees will be the first to experience the magic of the upcoming season, featuring 11 thrilling productions—including regional firsts, daring new works, beloved musicals, and timeless stage plays. The evening will feature live preview performances from each production that bring the excitement to life and offer an exclusive sneak peek at the unforgettable experiences awaiting audiences.

The Springer Walk of Fame Star presentation is a beloved tradition of the Season Announcement Gala. This prestigious honor awards an individual who has contributed significantly to the theatre's success over the years, helping shape the Springer into the cultural powerhouse it is today. The newest star will join a growing constellation of honorees whose names are permanently installed in the sidewalks of Tenth Street and First Avenue, adjacent to the theatre, where the public can view them anytime.

"This lineup is a celebration of everything theatre can be—bold, emotional, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining," said Keith McCoy, Artistic Director of the Springer Theatre. "We're taking our audiences on a journey with an incredible mix of shows, from exhilarating new works to reimagined classics. And with live performances at the announcement event, we're giving our guests a taste of what's to come! We can't wait to share what's in store."

"For 155 seasons, the Springer has been a cultural cornerstone of Georgia and beyond," said Danielle Patterson-Varner, CEO and Executive Producer. "We're not just producing shows—we're creating experiences that connect, uplift, and inspire. The gala event is more than just an announcement—it's a celebration of the Springer's legacy, the artists who make it thrive, and the audiences who make it all possible."

As one of the oldest continuously operating theatres in the country, the Springer Theatre remains a beacon for the performing arts, proving that its impact only grows stronger with time. With a lineup designed to thrill and delight audiences of all ages, this season promises to be one of the most dynamic in Springer history.

The Springer Opera House produces productions that are categorized into four series: Mainstage, Studio II Series, Children's Theater and Theater for the Very Young. Eleven shows will be produced for the 2025-26 season with tickets going on sale immediately after the announcement event at springeroperahouse.org. Single ticket sales begin in July. Information about discounts and group rates are available by contacting the box office at (706) 256-3714.

