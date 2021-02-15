Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soprano Angela Brown Interviewed in New Marian Anderson PBS Documentary, Voice Of Freedom

The documentary premieres on Monday evening, February 15.

Feb. 15, 2021  

Soprano Angela Brown Interviewed in New Marian Anderson PBS Documentary, Voice Of Freedom

Contralto Marian Anderson was hailed as a voice that "comes around once in a hundred years," yet she was barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race. It is a well known moment in her life story. On Monday evening, February 15, television's most-watched history series, American Experience (PBS), explores Anderson's journey leading her to that defining moment in our country's turbulent history.

Soprano Angela Brown was interviewed for her insights and reflections as a Black opera singer and as a Black woman. Tracing Anderson's life,Voice of Freedom explores fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy, and the American soul.

American Experience will also live-tweet the East coast premiere of Voice of Freedom Monday night, and invites viewers to join the conversation on Twitter. Beginning at 9pm Eastern, they'll share quotes from the film and original content throughout the broadcast using the hashtag #MarianAndersonPBS.


