Soprano Angela Brown Interviewed in New Marian Anderson PBS Documentary, Voice Of Freedom

Contralto Marian Anderson was hailed as a voice that "comes around once in a hundred years," yet she was barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race. It is a well known moment in her life story. On Monday evening, February 15, television's most-watched history series, American Experience (PBS), explores Anderson's journey leading her to that defining moment in our country's turbulent history.

Soprano Angela Brown was interviewed for her insights and reflections as a Black opera singer and as a Black woman. Tracing Anderson's life,Voice of Freedom explores fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy, and the American soul.

