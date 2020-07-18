Sofia Opera and Ballet Announces Revised Summer Season

Sofia Opera and Ballet of Bulgaria has announced its revised summer season.

As part of its "Muses on the Water" event, located at Lake Pancharevo, the company will be performing a number of aquatic-themed works.

The lineup is as follows:

Wagner's "Das Rheingold"

Performance Dates: July 24, 25, 2020. 9:00 pm.

Andersson and Ulvaeus' "Mamma Mia!"

Performance Dates: July 19, 31; August 1, 2.

Mikis Theodorakis' "Zorba the Greek"

Performance Dates: July 17, 26.

In collaboration with Nu Boyana film studio, the company will also be presenting opera in the Boyana Cinema Center at the foothills of Vitosha Mountain.

The lineup is as follows:

Bellini's "Norma"

Performance Date: July 17. 8:00 pm.

Verdi's "Don Carlo"

Performance Date: July 18. 8:00 pm.

Bizet's "Carmen"

Performance Date: July 19. 8:00 pm.

