SiriusXM and Pandora Present Special Encore Of 'A Love Supreme: Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Opera'

It will be available beginning Friday, September 25 and will re-air on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio beginning Sunday, September 27, at 12 pm ET.

SiriusXM and Pandora present a special encore presentation of A Love Supreme: Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Opera. Recorded at the U.S. Supreme Court in January 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat down with SiriusXM host Julie James where she talked about one of her favorite loves-classical opera and what it means to her. Originally aired in March on SiriusXM and featured on Pandora Stories, this two-hour special will now be available on Pandora Stories beginning Friday, September 25 and will re-air on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio beginning Sunday, September 27, at 12 pm ET.

Met Opera Radio is also kicking off fall programming with a lineup of classics and favorite performances on Monday evenings at 7:30 pm ET. Hosted by Mary Jo Heath and commentator William Berger, audiences are invited to sit back and listen every Monday night to some of the most memorable and elegant operas. Upcoming Monday night broadcasts include Tchaikovsky's Iolanta featuring Anna Netrebko in the title role, and other standout performances from the past. Also new for fall, Met Opera Radio will feature special weekly encore performances. From artist compilations to rarities, historic broadcasts, and some operas that haven't been heard since they were first aired live, these special encores will now air four times a week. Listeners can catch these performances on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio on Mondays at 9 am ET, Wednesdays at 3 pm ET, Fridays at 6 pm ET and Sundays at midnight ET.

A Love Supreme: Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Opera can be found on Pandora Stories, combining storytelling possibilities of podcasts with the emotional power of music playlists, beginning Friday, September 25. Beginning Sunday, September 27, at 12 pm ET, listeners can also find this special program on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio (channel 75), with additional airings on September 30 at 6 pm ET, October 1 at 9 pm ET, and October 3 at 9 am ET.

Met Opera Radio, featuring new fall content, is available on SiriusXM channel 75, and any time on demand on the SiriusXM app. Pandora Stories is available exclusively on Pandora.

Click to hear A Love Supreme: Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Opera on Pandora Stories: https://pandora.app.link/RBGStory

