Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp Registration Underway Through May 10

Sarasota Youth Opera's annual Summer Camp engages young people in the magic of opera with sessions in singing, acting, props, wigs, make-up, and costumes, all led by professional singers, artists, directors, musicians, and technicians.

2-week Summer Camp for ages 8-10 runs Monday through Friday, June 13 through 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 3-week Summer Camp for ages 10 and up runs Monday through Friday, June 13 through July 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No audition is necessary to participate, and programming is designed for all skill levels. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Camp takes place at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple, Sarasota, FL. Tuition is based on age and session, and financial assistance is available. There is also an option for pre and post care. For more information and to register, call 941-328-1307, email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org or visit our website at SarasotaOpera.org.

Opera camp is a unique, hands-on adventure. Below are a few testimonials from parents:

"I was extremely impressed with the camp and all the experiences that were offered. This is one of the best camps I have seen for children of all ages."

"My child came home wanting to watch and listen to more operas! Thank you for instilling a love for music in my child!"

"Each morning as I drove my child to the Opera House, her excitement was palpable, and she would sing the music of the operas she was learning. The same happened as I drove her home. Not only was she happy, but it made my day."

"My kids loved every moment. Opera camp is literally their favorite time of year!"