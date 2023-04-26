Sarasota Youth Opera Is Seeking Education Interns For Our Youth Opera Summer Camp

Sarasota Youth Opera (SYO) Summer Camp is an opportunity for young people ages 8-18 to explore the exciting world of opera.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals, this day camp delves into the elements that go into opera such as singing, acting, movement, costumes, wigs and makeup, props a final demonstration for families and friends and more.

Since 1984, SYO has given thousands of young people ages 8 to 18 an opportunity to experience the joy of opera firsthand through participation in fully-staged Youth Opera productions, Sarasota Opera main stage productions, summer camps, and concerts throughout the community.



Position Responsibilities

-Directly assist instructors and campers in the various classes

-Assist with daily check-in and check-out activities

-Supervise and monitor health and wellbeing of campers

-Assist with daily camp operations as assigned

-Assist with and/or participate in final demonstration

Position Benefits

-Vocal and Acting Masterclasses with Sarasota Opera professional staff

-Private Coaching with Stage Directors and Italian and French language coach

-Masterclass and Q&A with Administration Department Heads to learn aspects of Arts Administration

-Days off: Saturdays and Sundays. Counselors are required to live in the city during the work week but may go home during off time.

-Housing: Shared housing provided at an apartment building owned by Sarasota Opera within walking distance. Up to 3 in a 3-bedroom apartment.

-Hours: Instructors typically work from 8:30am to 5pm and are off in the evenings.

Position Requirements

-Availability: June 7-9th Intern Training/Assisting in camp set-up; June 12-30th - for all 3 weeks of summer camp

-Valid Form of a Photo ID and Social Security Card

-All candidates will undergo a background check to qualify them to work with children per Florida State Requirements. (Fee covered by SOA)

-Applicants must be at least 18 to apply

-Meals: Interns are responsible for their own meals. The kitchens are fully equipped for cooking.

How to Apply:

Please contact: Cameron Maxwell, Youth Opera Coordinator, cmaxwell@sarasotaopera.org

Sarasota Opera is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Sarasota Youth Opera is the only program in the United States committed to both presenting an annual full-scale opera production for young voices, as well as accepting all who wish to participate regardless of skill level or ability to pay.



Youth Opera Choruses: Beginning at age 8, singers are placed in one of two chorus levels. Each chorus provides a setting for everyone to participate and progress at their own level as they gain greater skills and experience. Selections performed are made up of classical music, which includes opera and choral pieces in different languages. The choruses perform throughout the community in formal concerts and outreach events.



Opera Mainstage Season: Members of the Youth Opera are selected to join Sarasota Opera's Winter Festival season, appearing in the mainstage children's chorus, in special roles written by the composer for children's voices, and as supernumeraries (extras who perform non-singing roles). In recent seasons these have included roles in La bohème, Tosca, and Carmen. Singers are involved in the complete production process - from early music and dramatic rehearsals to performing alongside opera professionals.

Youth Opera Productions: Part of Sarasota Opera's commitment to young people includes the commissioning of new operatic works written for children and young adults. Six new works have been presented as part of this mission including Rachel J. Peters' Rootabaga Country (2017) and Daron Hagen's Little Nemo in Slumberland (2012). Members take part in the making of each opera, complete with professional staging, costumes, lighting, sound, and orchestral accompaniment.