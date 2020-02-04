Sarasota Opera Plans Unveiling Ceremony and Special Announcement for Opening of 2020 Winter Opera Festival

On Saturday, February 8 at 6:30 pm Sarasota Opera will unveil a special plaque in front of the opera house commemorating the completion of Sarasota Opera's Verdi Cycle.

The unveiling will be preceded by a festive brass fanfare played from the outside balcony of the Opera House. Immediately following the unveiling, there will be a short ceremony announcing the signing of a "Friendship Pact" between the City of Sarasota and Busseto, Italy-Guiseppe Verdi's hometown.

In attendance will be representatives from Sarasota Sister Cities and the City of Sarasota.

Date:

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Time:

6:30pm

Location:

Sarasota Opera House

61 North Pineapple Avenue

Sarasota, FL 34236





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You