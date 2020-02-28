Russian State Opera Will Return to the Belgrade Theatre with Verdi's AIDA and Bizet's CARMEN

Following the latest tour of their popular ballet productions last year, the internationally acclaimed Russian State Ballet and Opera House return to the Belgrade Theatre this spring with a double-bill of classic operas, centred on two fearless female characters.

The programme opens on Friday 3 April with a brand new production of Giuseppe Verdi's breathtaking Aida. Set against a backdrop of conflict in Ancient Egypt, Aida tells the story of an unlikely romance blossoming between a captured Ethiopian princess and the Egyptian General Radames. When Radames is called upon to lead a war with Ethiopia, Aida is forced to choose between her lover or her father and country.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, this gripping tragedy overflows with emotion and pathos, and features some of the most splendid arias in operatic history, including the stunning Se quel Guerrier io fossi.

Then on Saturday 4 April, there'll be another opportunity to experience the blazing passion of Georges Bizet's Carmen as the company remount their critically acclaimed production, last staged at the Belgrade in August 2018.

First performed in 1875, Bizet's thrilling opera has stood the test of time thanks to its strong-willed, independent heroine, nail-biting confrontations and instantly recognisable melodies, including the famous Toreador.

Set against the heady backdrop of 19th-century Seville, it tells the story of a naïve soldier, Don José, who falls deeply in love with the free-spirited, seductive gypsy, Carmen. Unable to resist her allure, he abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, only to lose her love to the glamorous toreador, Escamillo. This production is sung in French with English surtitles.

Featuring exquisite singing, spectacular sets and costumes and a live, 30-piece orchestra, these sumptuous shows will delight opera newcomers and aficionados alike. While opera and ballet are often seen as being elitist or difficult, Russian State Opera and Ballet House believe in making these classic artforms accessible to everyone.

Producer Alexej Ignatow said, "With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price of the major opera houses, all without sacrificing quality.

"No experience of opera is needed to enjoy these classics. Our sets and costumes, informative programmes and surtitles make our productions easy to follow and enjoy."

Russian State Opera will return to the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, presenting Verdi's Aida on Friday 3 April, followed by Bizet's Carmen on Saturday 4 April. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You