Royal Opera House Muscat Postpones Upcoming Season

The Royal Opera House Muscat has announced the postponement of its upcoming season due to the health crisis.

The company released a statement on social media, saying, "We are pleased to continue preparations and plans for the next season and we would like to inform you that the detailed announcement of the season will be postponed in line with the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and work to complete maintenance procedures."

Follow the latest developments that will be announced in due course on social media handles of the Royal Opera House Muscat.


