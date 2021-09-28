Royal Opera House Announces Meet The Young Artists Week 2021

Join the Royal Opera House this autumn as they celebrate 20 years of the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme with Meet the Young Artists Week 2021: a week-long festival filled with activities and performances that showcase the extraordinary talents of Young Artists past and present.

The week begins with a duo of Jukebox concerts on Tuesday 5 and Friday 8 October. The concerts offer a unique opportunity for audience members, as the fate of the repertoire lies completely in their hands. Jukebox 1 (Tuesday 5 October) will see artists performing snippets from three contrasting pieces, with audiences voting for their favourites. Audiences will hear a wide range of musical moments, from whimsical folk songs to heart-breaking arias. A few days later, the curated concert (Friday 8 October) will be performed live in the Linbury Theatre. Featuring performances by sopranos April Koyejo-Audiger and Alexandra Lowe, mezzo-sopranos Stephanie Wake-Edwards and Kseniia Nikolaieva, tenors Thando Mjandana, Alan Pingarrón and Egor Zhuravskii, and bass Blaise Malaba. Audiences can expect soaring melodies and plenty of twists and turns in this unmissable mini-series of concerts.

Bring culture to your lunch hour on Wednesday 6 October by joining four of the singers for a recital celebrating women composers. JPYA Artistic Director, David Gowland, accompanies sopranos Alexandra Lowe and April Koyejo-Audiger, Mezzo-Soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards and Tenor Alan Pingarrón for an exciting and varied Lunchtime Concert. With tickets starting at £5, audiences are invited to enjoy the lyrical writing of Isabella Colbran, Nkeiru Okoye, Judith Weir, Nadia Boulanger and Clara Schumann among others.

On Wednesday 6 October, audiences will have the opportunity to explore Wagner's Ring cycle from a unique musical perspective. In this thought-provoking evening of music and conversation, JPYA répétiteurs Michael Sikich and Michael Papadopoulos are joined in conversation with celebrated British bass Brindley Sherratt, Susanna Stranders from the ROH music staff, and JPYA alumni Darren Jeffery. This evening introduces a new perspective on Wagner's collection of works and includes performance from soprano Anita Watson.

The week draws to a close with a musical tour of poetry and song as the JPYAs showcase the well-loved song cycles of Benjamin Britten in three languages. On Thursday 7 October, Britten Goes International will transport audiences from the Linbury Theatre to exciting musical destinations. Featuring the voices of Alexandra Lowe, Kseniia Nikolaieva, Egor Zhuravskii and Blaise Malaba, this journey will be accompanied by Michael Papadopoulos, Michael Sikich and David Gowland.

Meet the Young Artists Week culminates in a celebratory concert on Saturday 9 October, with former JPYA's returning for an intimate evening of arias, duets and ensembles. This Alumni Concert marks two decades of young performers partaking in international and inspirational music-making at the Royal Opera House. Audiences in the Linbury Theatre will hear performances from sopranos Anna Devin and Susanna Gaspar, mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu, tenor Luis Gomes and baritone Michel de Souza, in addition to alumni accompanists Patrick Milne and Susanna Stranders performing works by Mozart, Verdi, Massenet, Donizetti, Bizet and Handel. The evening will feature matters of the heart, mysteries of the night and mischievous spiders - and audiences will be able to enjoy all the adventure that opera has to offer.

For more information CLICK HERE!