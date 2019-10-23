Regina Opera Presents CARMEN With Full Orchestra

Regina Opera Company, Brooklyn presents "Carmen" by Georges Bizet Saturdays Nov. 23 & 30; Sundays Nov. 24 & Dec. 1 2019 at 3 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help school auditorium, 5902 6th Avenue, Brooklyn (between 59th and 60th Streets).

Tickets Price: $25 - General Admission; $20 - Seniors / College students under 25; Teens - $5; Children - Free

"The Toreador Song", The Flower aria", "Seguidilla", "Habanera". There are only 4 of the hit tunes that you will enjoy when you attend Regina Opera's fully-staged performance of Bizet's tragic "Carmen", sung in French with English supertitles. The opera, the story of a sultry gypsy who drives a young soldier to extremes of passion, will be accompanied by full orchestra conducted by Gregory Ortega and staged by Linda Lehr.

The Cast features:

Carmen: Lara Tillotson and Caroline Tye

Don José: Peter Hakjoon Kim and Christopher Trapani

Escamillo: Nobuki Momma and Jaeman Yoon

Micaela: Maria Brea and Alexis Cregger

Information: www.reginaopera.org; info@reginaopera; or 718-259-2772.





