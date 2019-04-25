Regina Opera Company Presents a Free Sneak Peek of IL TROVATORE

Regina Opera Company, Brooklyn presents a free sneak peek of "Il Trovatore" on Monday May 6, 2019 at 7:30PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help school, 5902 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, between 59th and 60th Streets.

The opera, a timeless story of passion and revenge, featuring such well-known arias as "Tacea la notte", "Stride la vampa", "Il Balen", and "Ah, si, ben mio", will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. This performance, featuring some of Regina Opera's "covers" (understudies), will be presented with piano accompaniment.

The cast for this performance:

Manrico - the Troubador - Lindell O. Carter Leonora - his sweetheart - Julianna Milin Azucena - his mother - Elizabeth Moulton Count DiLuna - Manrico's rival - Mason Jarboe Ferrando - Captain of the Guards - GeeSeop Kim

Information: www.reginaopera.org





