Previews: FEARLESS at OperaDelaware

As a non-recovering musical theater addict, Aisle Say has always stood in wonderment as to how iconic composers can write BOTH music and lyrics: cue Sondheim, Berlin and Porter.

I had the opportunity to interview Derrick Wang, composer/librettist for OperaDelaware’s World Premiere of FEARLESS at The Grand Opera House on May 16 and May 18. Wang wrote both music and lyrics for this piece. After some research, I found that Wagner did likewise, although Verdi and Puccini collaborated with wordsmiths.

It is rare that First State patrons are gifted with World Premieres. But this nearly 80 year old institution indubitably has provenance, being America’s 11th oldest opera company. OperaDelaware has evolved into a pioneering artist-led company, proving that Delaware is a destination for exclusive artistic programming.

FEARLESS s a musical drama inspired by the intriguing true story of trailblazing America World War II aviator Hazel Ying Lee. Born in the United States in 1912and coming of age during the Great Depression, she was obsessed with flying. During World War II, legalized discrimination in the United States made life as an Asian-American challenging. The Chinese Exclusion Act was a result decades old anti-Chinese sentiment, particularly in California, Hazel’s birthplace. It had devastating effects on Chinese communities, forcing families apart and leading to the creation of Chinatowns as safe havens.

Also, remember, in 1942, FDR initiated Japanese Internment by Executive Order (where have we heard that recently imposed ad nauseum, thereby desecrating, shredding the Constitution before our very eyes?). This order led to the forced relocation of 120,000 Japanese families, most of whom were American citizens.

Wang asserts racism is not overlooked in FEARLESS.

Hazel overcame barriers at home and abroad to become the first Asian-American woman to earn a pilot’s license and in 1943 she joined the then called the Women Airforce Service Pilots. Flying itself was dangerous. She was more than just determined. She was FEARLESS.

It's a majority-women cast that celebrates diverse voices. Playing Hazel and making her OperaDelaware debut is mezzo Arianna Maubach. Mezzo-soprano Alice Chugn plays her Mother. Baritone Suchan Kim is Victor, her brother. Returning from her performance as Liu In TURANDOT is Karen Vuong.

Derrick Wang suggests that Hazel is a “celebratory and joyful heroic figure”. The singers will be backed up by the 30-piece OperaDelaware orchestra.

FEARLESS – World Premiere May 16 and May 18

OperaDelaware

Tickets Events for OPERADELAWARE

