Photos: First Look at THE TURN OF THE SCREW At The Santa Fe Opera

Check out first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's new production of Britten's The Turn of the Screw directed by Louisa Muller and starring Jacquelyn Stucker as The Governess, Brenton Ryan as Peter Quint, Jennifer Johnson Cano as Mrs. Grose, Wendy Bryn Harmer as Ms. Jessel, and introducing Everett Baumgarten as Miles and Annie Blitz as Flora.

In the shadowed corridors of a country estate, a young governess finds herself destabilized by mystery. As disturbing events occur, she grapples with increasing paranoia that plunges audiences into a realm of psychological suspense. This is an operatic ghost story for the ages.

Staged by Louisa Muller, get ready to be immersed in a haunting atmosphere that mirrors the eerie tension of the narrative. New Zealand-born conductor Gemma New takes the podium in her company debut. The cast features former apprentice and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker as the Governess, soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer as Miss Jessel, Jennifer Johnson Cano sings Mrs. Grose and Brenton Ryan is Peter Quint.

Tickets are available now until August 5, 2025.