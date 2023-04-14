Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Parnassus Society Brings Opera To Soka Performing Arts Center This Month

Featuring favorite highlights of two passionate operas sparkling with beauty and drama.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Parnassus Society will present Amour Fatal: La Traviata and Carmen at Soka Performing Arts Center on April 22, 2023, at 3PM, featuring favorite highlights of two passionate operas sparkling with beauty and drama.

Accompanied by the Parnassus Chamber Orchestra with Maestro Scott Dunn, Amour Fatal will feature a star-studded cast of internationally acclaimed singers, including Milena Kitic, Lynette Tapia, Bruce Sledge, Nmon Ford, and Edward Graves. Amour Fatal is perfect for new fans of opera and life-long opera lovers alike. Narration by Peter Atherton, bass-baritone, and stage director.

Parnassus Society is dedicated to bringing music and art to the community, and to offer support and performing opportunities to young aspiring talent. Young artists featured include Chelsea Chaves, Erin Theodorakis, and Andrew Pringle, as well as student artists from Irvine High School, Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), and the Sowers Middle School Viking Choir.

The Amour Fatal performance is at Soka Performing Arts Center at 3pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The venue address is 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Tickets: https://www.soka.edu/soka-performing-arts-center/calendar-events/amour-fatal-carmen-and-la-traviata

Complete calendar of events available online:
https://www.soka.edu/soka-performing-arts-center/calendar-events

Soka's Box Office can be reached through email at tickets@soka.edu or by calling the Box Office at 949.480.4ART (4278). Walk up hours are 12-4PM Wednesday-Friday and one hour prior to show times on show days.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Now in its eleventh season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts Center is located on the beautiful campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. The 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed to truly reflect the university's commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photo voltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility's electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is ranked in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges 2019." The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information, please visit soka.edu.




