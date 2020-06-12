Opera Steamboat Will Host an 8-Hour Aria-Thon

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join in as 24 professional artists present their favorite arias in Opera Steamboat's first ARIA-THON!

After you log in, individual artists will perform their arias approximately every 20 minutes throughout the 8 hours. You may come and go as you please!

Date: June 13th

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Place: YouTube Live!

Admission: Free (Contributions welcomed!)

100% of contributions received will go directly to the artists who perform during the ARIA-THON and will help them in this season of cancelled performances.

To donate or to register for the event, visit https://operasteamboat.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You